Channel 4 reveals viewing figures for It’s A Sin

It’s A Sin has driven Channel 4’s streaming service to record growth after attracting 18.9 million views, according to the broadcaster.

The series, which was created by Russell T Davies, is All 4’s “biggest ever instant box set and the most binged to date, contributing to record All 4 growth in 2021”, according to a statement.

The drama tells the story of a group of young friends living in London through the HIV/Aids crisis in the 1980s and its impact on the LGBT community.

#ItsASin hits 18.9m All 4 views and helps drive increase in HIV testing https://t.co/fXhV4QfgR6 pic.twitter.com/vvecMD4BkJ — Channel 4 Press (@C4Press) March 1, 2021

Channel 4’s chief content officer Ian Katz said: “It’s thrilling that It’s A Sin has touched so many people in such a powerful way.

“It’s a wonderful example of how great television can emotionally engage millions of people and leave a real legacy of positive change – just what Channel 4 is there for.”

It’s A Sin stars Years & Years frontman Olly Alexander, Keeley Hawes, Stephen Fry, Neil Patrick Harris and Omari Douglas.

According to Channel 4, the sexual health charity Terrence Higgins Trust reported a surge in HIV testing after the drama launched.

Olly Alexander (Ian West/PA)

More than 17,000 HIV tests were ordered during National HIV Testing Week last month, more than double the total for last year, Channel 4 said.

Terrence Higgins Trust chief executive Ian Green said: “It’s A Sin has had an amazing impact and I’m thrilled the series has been so successful.

“The series examines a time in our history we must never forget – when people were dying of a mystery illness and we didn’t know why.

“But it’s also important that everyone knows how much HIV has changed since then thanks to massive improvements in preventing, testing for and treating HIV.

“You can now live a long, healthy life with HIV and effective treatment means you won’t pass on the virus to anyone else.

“We’ve seen the ‘It’s A Sin effect’ on National HIV Testing Week with tests being ordered at a faster rate than ever before off the back of the series. That’s a brilliant legacy for the series.”