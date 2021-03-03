Amazon announces thriller series The Devil’s Hour

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Amazon has announced a new thriller series from the executive producers of the BBC’s Dracula adaptation.

The Devil’s Hour tells the story of a mother who lives in an apparently haunted house and wakes up each night at 3.33am. She becomes linked to a string of brutal murders.

The six-part series is named after the hour between 3am and 4am, or 3.33am specifically, “when unexplainable things can occur”, Amazon said.

Former Dr Who writer Steven Moffat is the executive producer of upcoming Amazon series The Devil’s Hour (Jane Barlow/PA)

Steven Moffat and Sue Vertue, who worked on BBC shows Dracula and Sherlock, are listed as executive producers while newcomer Tom Moran is writer and creator.

Georgia Brown, director of European Amazon originals for Prime Video, said: “The Devil’s Hour is a gripping story from an exciting new voice, with a dream team behind and in front of the camera.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Tom, Steven and Sue on this new project, and we can’t wait to share news of the great British talent set to feature in this series.”

Filming on the Prime Video series will start in the UK later this year.

The Devil’s Hour will be produced by Hartswood Films. Details on a launch date and casting have not been announced.