Ginny And Georgia actress thanks fans after Taylor Swift controversy

Ginny And Georgia actress Antonia Gentry has thanked her fans for their “voices and inspiration” after the Netflix show was criticised by Taylor Swift online.

Gentry said she had received “hundreds” of messages in the last week from viewers who felt “seen, heard and understood” by the comedy-drama series.

It comes after Swift hit out at the programme on Monday over what she described as a “lazy” and “deeply sexist” joke about her past relationships.

In a lengthy post on Instagram, Gentry thanked the people who had contacted her online but did not address the controversy directly.

She wrote: “Thank you for the love and support you have shown me and our show, Ginny and Georgia, over the last week.

“I never would have imagined something like this as a young girl – that is, having a voice capable of impact. It is so meaningful to see the hundreds of messages from fans in my inbox who feel seen, heard and understood because of the show and its characters.

“It has also been fun to hear from those who were just happy to be along for an entertaining ride.”

Gentry said she “fell in love” with the character of Ginny Miller because she showed “our own biases, prejudices and injustices”.

She added: “She loves, she lies and she stands up for what she believes in – even though she may not have all of her facts straight.

“She makes mistakes – morally, mentally, physically, emotionally – and not just within herself, but within the broken world she lives in.

“I am so delighted to work with talented, earnest and honest women who aren’t afraid of pulling back the curtain and exposing all of life’s intricacies – the good and the bad, all with a glass of wine in hand, and a tongue in cheek.

“To all of the people who have sent hundreds of messages about feeling seen for the first time, whether through Ginny or another character in Ginny and Georgia, thank you for your voices and inspiration.”

Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back. How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse shit as FuNnY. Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you 💔 Happy Women’s History Month I guess pic.twitter.com/2X0jEOXIWp — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) March 1, 2021

The series finale of Ginny And Georgia saw lead characters Miller, played by Gentry, and her mother Georgia, played by Brianne Howey, argue about relationships.

Asked whether she had broken up her with her boyfriend, Ginny said: “What do you care? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift.”

The dialogue prompted fans of Swift, known as “Swifties”, to criticise the show and its cast members on social media, with some encouraging a boycott of the series.

Swift subsequently addressed the controversy, writing on Twitter: “Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back.

“How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse shit as FuNnY.

“Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you. Happy Women’s History Month I guess.”

Swift’s documentary Miss Americana was released on the streaming giant in January 2020 and covered her career over several years using behind-the-scenes footage.

It dealt with the way in which her relationships had been dissected by the public and press.

The singer has been in a relationship with actor Joe Alwyn since around 2016, but was previously linked with actor Tom Hiddleston and DJ Calvin Harris.