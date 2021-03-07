Dancing On Ice semi-final sees another celebrity sent home

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Lady Leshurr has been eliminated during the Dancing On Ice semi-final.

The rapper, 32, exited the ITV show after a skate-off against Olympian Colin Jackson.

After being sent home by the judges, she said: “I am actually so happy because I love Colin. Every time he comes out he is smiling and he is so genuine.

From their first skate all the way to the semi-final, @LadyLeshurr and @BrendynHatfield should be so proud of their time on the ice. We'll really miss this partnership! #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/EX8uYL26IZ — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) March 7, 2021

“I was literally shaking my head. I was like, ‘Please not again, please don’t let us through’.”

Jackson will be joined by Capital Radio DJ Sonny Jay and soap actress Faye Brookes in next week’s grand final.

Brookes and Lady Leshurr were both top of the leaderboard with 77 points each, with Jackson and Jay close behind with 75 points apiece.

The semi-final saw the remaining four contestants tasked with weaving a prop into their routines.

Brookes skated with a golf club while Lady Leshurr chose a chair, Jackson chose a hotel porter’s trolley and Jay opted for a table.

From the first Skate Off to the first 10s of the series! Congrats on your full 40 @LadyLeshurr and @BrendynHatfield 🎉 #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/JZeStUC4MM — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) March 7, 2021

Both Lady Leshurr and Brookes won perfect scores of 40 from the judging panel of Ashley Banjo, Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean and John Barrowman.

Dean joked that Lady Leshurr was the “chairwoman of the ice”.

The second round saw the stars asked to choose a song that has a special meaning to them.

Brookes dedicated her choice, a cover of The Best by James Bay, to her brother Jack who was diagnosed with leukaemia as a child.

She said: “The fact he got a second chance at life, that is what my skate is all about.”

A personal skate to be so proud of 💙 What a touching tribute from @SonnyJay and Angela #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/oY79RoP0dV — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) March 7, 2021

Jay, meanwhile, dedicated his skate to Sweet Disposition to his friend Joe Lyons, a radio producer at Capital who died last year.

“I am so grateful just to have got here and done that for him,” he said afterwards.

Lady Leshurr chose No One by Alicia Keys, which was played at the wedding of her sister, who died a year ago from breast cancer.

Judges Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean with co-hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby (Ian West/PA)

Last week saw the show return after a one-week break, with Rebekah Vardy getting the boot.

ITV has announced the series will finish early, after so many contestants withdrew due to injury or positive Covid-19 results.

Emmerdale star Joe-Warren Plant and comedian Rufus Hound had to leave after testing positive for coronavirus.

Reality TV star Billie Shepherd, singer and actress Denise Van Outen and Jason Donovan had to pull out due to injury.

The final has been moved forward by a week, to Sunday March 14.