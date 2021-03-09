Ridley set to reach for the stars in new Great Celebrity Bake Off series

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley, comedians Rob Beckett and Tom Allen and singer Alexandra Burke are to showcase their cookery skills as The Great Celebrity Bake Off returns to television screens.

The famous faces will compete in the series opener of the programme which airs on Tuesday.

The contestants will make millionaire shortbread in the show, as well as a fruit tart.

Bring on the dough! Just five days left to go! The Great Stand Up To Cancer Bake Off. Tuesday. 8pm. @Channel4. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/qmihAAk5mP — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) March 4, 2021

They will also depict their pet hates in cake form in a showstopper challenge.

Burke has previously said she was motivated to take part in the programme, which is in aid of the charity Stand Up To Cancer, because her grandfather and aunt died of cancer, while her ex-boyfriend was also diagnosed with the disease.

She said: “You’re sadly never far from someone who has cancer or is experiencing cancer in their life. That breaks my heart.”

Noel Fielding will be absent from the presenting line-up as he is on paternity leave, meaning Matt Lucas will host on his own.

Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith (C4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon)

Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood will return as judges in the series, which features 20 celebrity contestants.

Among them are actor James McAvoy, former athlete Dame Kelly Holmes, comedians John Bishop and David Baddiel and Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall.

Comedian Katherine Ryan and broadcasters Anneka Rice and Stacey Dooley will also compete in the series.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer airs on Tuesday at 8pm on Channel 4.