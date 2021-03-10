Phillip Schofield to return as host of new The Cube series, ITV says

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Phillip Schofield will return to host a new series of gameshow The Cube, ITV said.

The programme sees pairs of contestants from the same household attempt a number of tasks within the confines of a Perspex box.

A series of shows with a £1 million jackpot aired last year. ITV said the new series will be back to a £250,000 jackpot.

Phillip Schofield will return to host a new series of gameshow The Cube, ITV said (David Davies/PA)

Schofield said: “It was such a treat to be back in the studio last year, with the pairs of contestants adding a whole new twist on the drama inside the box.

“This series you’ll see a whole new side to The Cube… get ready to be on the edge of your sofas!”

The Million Pound Cube, which aired in October 2020, launched with 4.1 million viewers, ITV said. It added the series averaged 3.5 million viewers across seven episodes.

As well as the six-part contestant series later this year, there will also be two celebrity specials, ITV said.

They will feature famous faces competing to win £250,000 for their chosen charity.

Casting for the new series of The Cube is under way now.