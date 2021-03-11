Rege-Jean Page to read bedtime story on CBeebies

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Bridgerton star Rege-Jean Page will read a bedtime story on CBeebies.

The actor, who plays the dashing Duke of Hastings in Netflix’s risque period drama, will read Rain Before Rainbows by Smriti Halls and David Litchfield for Mother’s Day.

Tom Hardy will also read a story alongside new readers Rag‘n’Bone Man and Felicity Jones.

Felicity Jones will read a bedtime story on CBeebies (BBC/PA)

Page’s story is about a girl and her companion fox who travel from a place of despair towards one of hope.

His appearance will air on Sunday, March 14, a day ahead of singer-songwriter Rag‘n’Bone Man, who will read My Dad Used To Be So Cool by Keith Negley.

On March 16, Hollywood actress Jones will read The Huffalots by Eve Coy. It tells the story of a mother who turns her “huffalots” to “lovealots” through hugging.

The Theory Of Everything star Jones, who welcomed her first child last year, will tell viewers: “Now, I’ll tell you a secret. Lots of us grown-ups can feel ourselves turning into Huffalots as the day goes on.

“But luckily we’ve got our Lovealots to cheer us up … remember, a Huffalot can always become a Lovelot, with a little bit of help.”

Hardy, a previous star of CBeebies Bedtime Stories, will return to read Somebody Swallowed Stanley by Sarah Roberts and Hannah Peck.

CBeebies Bedtime Stories is on daily at 6.50pm.