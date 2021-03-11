Kate Garraway: Piers Morgan always believes in what he says

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Kate Garraway has addressed co-host Piers Morgan’s departure from Good Morning Britain – saying he is “passionate” and “authentic”.

The TV host quit his job after saying he did not believe the Duchess of Sussex’s remarks in her interview with Oprah Winfrey, where she spoke about her mental health and having suicidal thoughts.

Presenting Thursday’s ITV show, Garraway said of her former colleague: “He is very passionate. He does fly kites and have debates but it always comes from a place of authenticity.

“He always believes in what he says.”

I had one goal when I joined @GMB – beat @BBCBreakfast in the ratings.On my last day, we did it. That was down to the hard work & dedication of the whole team.They don't all agree with me, some don't even like me, but we were a team..and we won. Thanks guys. I'll miss you. pic.twitter.com/eOOmoZfmPT — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 11, 2021

She added: “He’s left. He’s decided to quit and, as he put it himself, fall on the sword of free speech.”

Garraway, whose husband Derek Draper is in hospital after being admitted with coronavirus last year, said her friendship with Morgan “will go on”, adding: “He’s been very supportive of me personally.”

And she said of the future of the ITV programme: “It’s a different show but the show goes on.”

Morgan’s comments were criticised by mental health charity Mind and prompted Meghan to formally complain to ITV.

Piers Morgan outside his home (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Co-host Ben Shephard told viewers: “It’s crucial that we all appreciate and understand that right now, particularly in the middle of a pandemic… that the debate about mental health and concern for people… is something that we take very seriously and is hugely important to all.”

More than 100,000 have signed a petition to reinstate Morgan on the ITV show.

Morgan tweeted on Thursday morning that he enjoyed a victory over BBC Breakfast on his final day on Good Morning Britain.

“I had one goal when I joined GMB – beat BBC Breakfast in the ratings,” he wrote.

“On my last day, we did it. That was down to the hard work and dedication of the whole team.

“They don’t all agree with me, some don’t even like me, but we were a team..and we won. Thanks guys. I’ll miss you.”