Julie Adenuga and Oobah Butler to present UK version of MTV show Catfish

A UK version of MTV dating show Catfish is to be broadcast next month.

The programme will be presented by radio DJ Julie Adenuga and journalist Oobah Butler.

Catfish UK will see the duo facilitate face-to-face meetings between people who started a relationship online but are yet to meet in person.

The programme will explore the “truth and lies of online dating”, according to MTV.

Butler said: “It’s wild to me that the person who learned about the internet and deception by watching Catfish with his five brothers and sisters gets to be a part of its latest chapter.

“We live in a moment where everybody’s lives have moved online.

“I can’t wait to travel around the country, meet people, and use the tools I’ve developed making documentaries, to help them and better understand what it is about society that drives people to feel so inadequate that they cannot be themselves.”

Julie Adenuga (David Parry/PA)

Adenuga said: “As someone who has spent the most part of my career in the bubble of music and entertainment, Catfish UK is my first chance to connect with people in a completely different way, which is really exciting for me.

“The show is about vulnerability, empathy… and drama.”

Catfish UK will air in the UK next month on MTV.