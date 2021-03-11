The Larkins signs up two more stars

Something went wrong - please try again later.

ITV drama The Larkins has signed up two new stars.

HE Bates’ novel The Darling Buds Of May was last adapted 30 years ago – and became a hit of the same name, starring Catherine Zeta-Jones.

The book is being adapted again by ITV, as The Larkins.

The broadcaster previously announced that the comedy drama series will feature Bradley Walsh and Joanna Scanlan as Pop and Ma Larkin.

Tok Stephen will play Cedric ‘Charley’ Charlton (Michael Shelford/ITV)

Now more cast members have been announced – Sabrina Bartlett and Tok Stephen as Mariette Larkin and Cedric “Charley” Charlton.

Bartlett, whose credits include Bridgerton, said: “I am really really excited to be taking on the role of Mariette Larkin in this new adaptation of HE Bates’ novels.

“I can’t wait to bring these heart-warming stories to life alongside such a wonderful team. It’s just the perfect dose of escapism we all need right now.”

Stephen, who appeared in Grantchester, said: “I am thrilled to be cast as Charley in such a beloved and wonderful show.

“I can’t wait to work alongside Joanna, Bradley and Sabrina. I’m incredibly excited. I hope we can impress fans of the original novels with our version.”

It is being penned by screenwriter Simon Nye, known for The Durrells, Men Behaving Badly and Finding Alice.