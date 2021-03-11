Kate London novel Post Mortem to be turned into TV crime drama

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Kate London’s novel Post Mortem is to be adapted for television.

The crime thriller, which tells the story of police officers Sarah Collins and Lizzie Griffiths, will air on ITV as The Tower.

Filming for the three-part series will begin in the spring, according to a statement from the broadcaster.

ITV commissions crime thriller, The Tower, written by Patrick Harbinson (Homeland, Fearless, 24, ER) and produced by Windhover Films and Mammoth Screen @mammothscreen Details… https://t.co/YPdKNFXDoz pic.twitter.com/2TAxqsH4Ai — ITV Press Centre (@itvpresscentre) March 11, 2021

Executive producer Patrick Harbinson said: “As soon as I read Kate London’s beautifully written novels I knew they were it.

“They are authentic, funny, crammed with original characters, and they tell intense and challenging stories.

“I know that audiences will fall in love with Kate’s two wonderful protagonists Sarah and Lizzie, just as I have.

“I am delighted to be working with Damien and my friends at Mammoth Screen again.”

The cast for the drama will be revealed at a later date.

London, who is a former police officer, said: “In 2006 I ran away from the circus to join the police.

“Within a matter of weeks I was writing – not for publication, but because I just had to get down on paper the world I encountered: its complexity, laughter, loyalty, the moral conflicts and the dangers that were not only physical.

“Policing showed me London in a way no other job could. The product of this experience was my first novel, Post Mortem.

“After a fierce bidding war, I chose Patrick Harbinson to bring the book to screen.

“I was persuaded not only by his outstanding track record, but by his passionate engagement with the characters and the choices they face.

“I am thrilled and honoured that Patrick and the high-calibre team at Mammoth and ITV have come together to bring my characters to life on the screen.”