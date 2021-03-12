Caroline Flack’s mother hits out at social media companies over online abuse

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Caroline Flack’s mother has said social media companies “fail to protect” people from abuse and comments on the platforms had a big impact on her daughter.

The Love Island presenter took her own life at the age of 40, on February 15 2020.

A new Channel 4 documentary is to tell the story of her life and death, as well as her experience of having issues with her mental health.

Caroline Flack (Channel 4/Family Handout/Flack Family)

Speaking ahead of its release, Christine Flack said social media companies “fail to protect anybody”.

She added: “When I was young, if you were bullied at school you could get away from it.

“You can’t get away from it now because it follows you home, it follows you on your phone.

“Carrie was the worst one, she would look at her phone all the time. It took her over, what was being said on there.

“There could be 30 nice things said, one bad thing said, and that was it.”

Criticism on social media ‘took over’ Caroline Flack, her mother says(Ian West/PA)

Christine said social media companies should take action over abuse online.

“They are making so much money, it is not that there’s a lack of money of profits will suffer,” she said.

“Someone’s got to take a responsibility somewhere for it.”

She said Charlie Russell, the director of the programme, was like a “therapist for a year”.

“He’s made this year bearable because it was someone we could talk to that wasn’t another member of the family,” Christine added.

“There was no other side, we could just say what we liked and we did find the making of this good.”

Caroline Flack: Her Life And Death will see friends of Flack including singer Olly Murs and television presenter Dermot O’Leary pay tribute to Flack in the documentary.

It also features interviews with her twin sister Jody.

(Channel 4/Flack Family)

Jody said she “often” used to try to convince her sister to change her career in order to have an “easier life” away from the public eye.

“Carrie was never going to have an easy life,” she said.

“She wasn’t built to do that.”

Jody added: “It was completely the wrong advice because she absolutely thrived on what she did and she would have never stopped doing it because that’s what she wanted to do.”

Caroline Flack: Her Life And Death will be broadcast on Wednesday on Channel 4 at 9pm.