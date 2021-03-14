Celebrity eliminated during Dancing On Ice final

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Colin Jackson has been eliminated from Dancing On Ice during the competition’s final.

Faye Brookes and Sonny Jay will now compete to be named champion after the first public vote of the night.

Jackson was eliminated after getting two perfect scores in his two performances in the final.

The grand final leaderboard couldn't be closer, but tonight it's all about YOUR votes! Download the app now to vote for your winners 😱 #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/MoaG9QZ1PU — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) March 14, 2021

Brookes and Jay were both awarded one perfect score.

After Jackson and his partner Klabera Komini’s second performance, judge Jayne Torvill said: “You have just got better and better and you have saved your best performance for tonight, so well done.”

Previously eliminated contestants including media personality Rebekah Vardy, former skier Graham Bell and actor Jason Donovan took to the ice for a final time for a group routine during Sunday’s final.

Third place goes to the incredible partnership that is @ColinJackson and Klabera 👏 #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/ZuTl75K7PF — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) March 14, 2021

The Dancing On Ice final was brought forward after injury and illness forced a number of contestants to withdraw.

Emmerdale star Joe-Warren Plant and comedian Rufus Hound both had to leave after testing positive for coronavirus.

Reality TV star Billie Shepherd, singer and actress Denise Van Outen and actor Jason Donovan had to pull out of the series due to injury.