Winner crowned on celebrity version of The Circle

Rapper Lady Leshurr has won the celebrity version of The Circle.

The musician beat YouTuber Saffron Barker, who came second, while Denise van Outen, Pete Wicks and Sam Thompson finished joint third.

Lady Leshurr has won the celebrity version of The Circle (Ian West/PA)

Lady Leshurr, whose real name is Melesha O’Garro, won Channel 4’s The Celebrity Circle for Stand Up To Cancer after being voted most popular by her fellow contestants.

She had been “catfishing” as rapper Big Narstie.

Fighting back tears after her win, Lady Leshurr said: “I lost my sister to breast cancer and this means everything to me, honestly. Thank you. I can’t believe it.”

The week-long special had contestants only communicating with each other online while housed separately in a block of flats.

Contestants were able to adopt fake identities – “catfishing” one another – with Wicks and Thompson posing as Countdown’s Rachel Riley.

Rickie Haywood-Williams and Melvin Odoom posed as Will.i.am.

As a result of social distancing rules, the show was pre-recorded in autumn last year and there was no studio audience or live segments.

Emma Willis returned as host and comedian Sophie Willan resumed her voiceover role.

