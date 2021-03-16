Celebrity line-up announced for BBC’s Between The Covers reading series

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Strictly Come Dancing star Stacey Dooley, Good Morning Britain presenter Ranvir Singh and TV chef Rick Stein are among the celebrities taking part in the BBC’s literary series Between The Covers.

Each episode of the six-part series features famous faces bringing their favourite books to the table while two novels will also be reviewed.

Sara Cox is returning as host for the second series.

Between The Covers is part of the BBC’s culture in quarantine project and is described by the broadcaster as being a “nationwide TV book club”.

The first episode will feature discussions on the books The Fine Art Of Invisible Detection and The Vanishing Half by stars Mel Giedroyc, Rick Edwards, Oti Mabuse and Griff Rhys-Jones.

Stein, Rachel Parris, Vick Hope and Rob Delaney will take a look at the novels Should We Fall Behind and The Lying Life Of Adults while David Baddiel, Katherine Ryan, Adjoa Andoh and Phil Davis will discuss Sixteen Horses and The Girl With The Louding Voice.

Don Warrington, Zoe Lyons, Hugh Dennis and Giovanna Fletcher will discuss the books Another Life and Agent Running In The Field and Dooley, Nish Kumar, Robert Webb and Caitlin Moran will look at The Last House On Needless Street and Hamnet.

And Singh, Micky Flanagan, Sophie Willan and Reginald D Hunter will discuss The Frequency Of Us and Shuggie Bain.

Emma Cahusac, commissioner for BBC Arts, said: “The first series of Between The Covers sparked a national conversation about books, so I’m delighted it’s returning with another fantastic line-up.

“Continuing BBC Arts’ commitment to books programmes, the series features a broad selection of genres and styles, so there’s something for everyone to enjoy. I look forward to working my way through the reading list, and joining in the conversation on social media during each episode.”

Between The Covers series two is set to air later in the spring.