Robert Peston to sing Luck Be A Lady for new ITV show

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Robert Peston is to perform Luck Be A Lady from the musical Guys And Dolls in a new programme for ITV.

The journalist will feature in All Star Musicals, which will see celebrities perform songs from musical theatre.

Barrister and broadcaster Robert Rinder, actor Barney Walsh, television doctor Ranj Singh and actresses Luisa Bradshaw-White and Jessica Hynes will also appear in the programme.

Robert Rinder (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Peston said: “I love singing though I haven’t sung in front of an audience since university.

“And I have always adored old Broadway and Hollywood musicals, a passion I inherited from my late dad.

“So in the middle of lockdown, when asked by ITV whether I fancied indulging a fantasy and learning how to sing and perform one of my favourite show numbers, I thought, ‘yes’.

“I will make a fool of myself, but I could not care less.”

The one-off special is presented by actor John Barrowman and features an expert panel of Elaine Paige, Trevor Dion Nicholas and Samantha Barks.

John Barrowman (David Parry/PA)

Rinder will perform Be Our Guest from Beauty And The Beast, Hynes’ song is When You’re Good To Mama from Chicago and Walsh has chosen Flash Bang Wallop from Half A Sixpence.

Bradshaw-White will perform This Is Me from The Greatest Showman, while Singh has selected Come What May from Moulin Rouge.

Rinder said: “I’m really excited to take part in All Star Musicals.

“I always choose things to do that I enjoy and I love theatre, especially musicals.

“Musicals are a real passion of mine and this is a real bucket list activity for me.”

All Star Musicals will air later this month.