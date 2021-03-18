Catherine Tate’s Nan character meets 007 for Comic Relief

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Catherine Tate’s foul-mouthed Nan character meets James Bond in a new sketch for Comic Relief.

Nan has spurned retirement and taken up a part-time job as a cleaner in the sketch, for Comic Relief’s big night of TV.

She finds herself face-to-face with 007 when he pops up on screen for his security briefing, while she is cleaning the office of the head of the secret intelligence service – aka M.

The BBC said Daniel Craig’s spy alter-ego is “quickly caught up in a line of questioning he has never experienced before – but will the foul-mouthed senior citizen leave James Bond shaken and

stirred?”

Daniel Craig appears as Bond in the sketch (David Davies/PA

Tate said: “Nan had a right old time meeting Bond. What a smashing fella.

“As ever, it was great fun filming this Comic Relief sketch, huge thanks to Daniel and all the Bond team for being such great sports. I hope it raises lots of money on the night.”

The sketch is part of a three-hour comedy special, featuring other sketches, live performances, surprises and music acts.

Money raised by Red Nose Day will support people in the UK and around the world and help tackle hunger, homelessness, domestic abuse and mental health stigma.

Comic Relief’s night of TV is set to broadcast live on BBC One on Friday from 7pm.