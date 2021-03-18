Gordon Ramsay left with egg on his face after falling for daughter’s prank

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Gordon Ramsay has been left with egg on his face after falling for a prank by his daughter Tilly.

The celebrity chef shared footage of the moment his 19-year-old feigned a magic trick by appearing to make an egg vanish into a bottle of water.

When Ramsay leans over the bottle to see where the egg – hidden in his daughter’s hand – has disappeared to, she quickly splashes water into his face and cracks the egg open on his head.

In an apparent reference to his response to Tilly’s prank, Ramsay posted on Instagram: “Someone did the dishes last night in the Ramsay household…”

The water bottle trick has been shared on the internet for several years, but Tilly appears to have hatched the additional punishment of an egg to the head herself.

The prank was well-received on Instagram, with former footballer Jamie Redknapp commenting: “Using this one tonight!”