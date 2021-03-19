William praises ‘incredible generosity’ of Comic Relief viewers

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Duke of Cambridge is to praise viewers who helped raise millions during the BBC’s fundraising night of comedy staged last year.

In a video message for Comic Relief, William will highlight how some of the money raised has gone to the National Emergencies Trust, which he supports as patron.

The duke will say in his video message: “Your incredible generosity raised over £74 million for so many brilliant charities, including the National Emergencies Trust, at a time when Covid was first really taking its toll.

“Thank you all so much.”

William’s message will introduce a powerful film that highlights the huge increase in the number of people experiencing mental health issues over the past year and the support being provided by organisations funded by Comic Relief.

As part of their emergency response, Comic Relief helped deliver a special one-off fundraising campaign in April 2020, the Big Night In, which raised more than £74 million for UK charities and was split between Comic Relief, BBC Children in Need and the National Emergencies Trust.

William starred in a Blackadder sketch with Stephen Fry during the Big Night In and joked about home schooling his children.

Comic Relief’s Night of TV, on air from 7pm on BBC One, is being hosted by presenters Davina McCall and Paddy McGuinness, comedian Sir Lenny Henry and singer Alesha Dixon.

During the programme, Catherine Tate’s foul-mouthed Nan character will meet James Bond, played by Daniel Craig, during a new sketch for the programme.