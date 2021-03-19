James Bond meets Catherine Tate’s ‘0075’ character Nan during Comic Relief

Something went wrong - please try again later.

James Bond met Catherine Tate’s Nan “0075” character Nan during Comic Relief.

Daniel Craig and the comedian appeared together in a sketch during Friday’s BBC One fundraiser.

The clip began with Tate’s foul-mouthed character Nan cleaning an office in MI6 while listening to Diana Ross’ song I’m Coming Out.

The name's Tate. Catherine Tate. That's right: the nation's favourite foul-mouthed nan meets @007 himself, in an instant #RedNoseDay classic. pic.twitter.com/aqlZaNIHGf — Comic Relief (@comicrelief) March 19, 2021

“I’m coming out, I’ve had my vaccine jab, I’ve been indoors too long,” she sang to the tune of the song.

She then accidentally presses a button which triggers a video call to Craig’s character, who introduced himself by saying: “Bond. James Bond.”

Nan replied: “Well make up your mind, son. Why are you introducing yourself backwards?”

Catherine Tate (Ian West/PA)

Discussing the pandemic, she added: “It’s great being out, I lick people’s faces now just because I can.

“You don’t realise how much you miss those interactions until it’s gone.”

The sketch ends with Nan being revealed as a villain.

She told Bond: “It’s me, 0075. I have got a bus pass and a licence to watch the BBC and I have finally caught up with you.”

Referencing Nan’s famous catchphrase, he responded: “What a liberty.”