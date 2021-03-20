Ant & Dec reunite with Cat Deeley for 20th anniversary episode of Chums

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Ant & Dec have reunited with Cat Deeley for a 20th anniversary instalment of their spoof sitcom Chums.

The trio previously hosted the Saturday morning TV show SM:TV Live from 1998 to 2001.

Deeley was a special guest on Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, where they reminisced about their early careers together and Deeley joked: “Look at us now, we are all pushing 30.”

She was also the victim of an elaborate prank in the show’s regular segment Undercover, which saw the duo convince her she was spending the day promoting her children’s book, when she was actually being filmed by hidden cameras.

The sketch culminated in Ant McPartlin dancing in a koala costume before starting a fire, while Deeley believed she was filming a CBeebies Bedtime Story.

The trio also performed a live episode of Chums, the SMTV parody of US sitcom Friends, which ended on a cliffhanger 20 years ago.

The show resumed the fictional romance between Declan Donnelly and Deeley, and featured cameos from Sting, Brian McFadden, Joe Lycett, Steps and Simon Pegg as well as Emily Atack as their daughter, and Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes as Deeley’s parents.

Chums fans, tell us what you think happens next! #SaturdayNightTakeaway pic.twitter.com/YvaSbz35Rc — Saturday Night Takeaway (@itvtakeaway) March 20, 2021

The episode once again ended on a cliffhanger at the wedding of Deeley and Donnelly.

Announcer Romesh Ranganathan said viewers would find out what happened in the next episode of Chums “in 2041”.