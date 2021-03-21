Ollie Locke and husband Gareth on ‘surrogacy journey’ to become fathers

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Made In Chelsea star Ollie Locke has revealed plans to have a baby by surrogate with husband Gareth.

The couple married at London’s Natural History Museum last year in front of 13 guests including bridesmaids Binky Felstead and Olivia Bentley.

They organised the event with 48 hours’ notice before the second national lockdown began in England in early November.

The couple previously announced plans to start a family and Locke said they are now well on their way.

He wrote on Instagram: “So I think it might be the time to tell you all! Gareth and I are very much on our surrogacy journey to become fathers.

“We are very nearly there, with the help of the best person we could ever ask for! (you know who you are, our heavenly surrogate).

“After many months of planning, legal formalities (I can’t believe it has been so difficult) and building the next stage to our home, we will soon be travelling to America (as soon as we can, sadly fertility is not essential travel!!) with our surrogate and hopefully become pregnant.

“Whatever happens and through the ups and downs, we are going to take you all on our journey.”

Locke confirmed he will document the journey on social media and on E4 reality show Made In Chelsea, adding: “We couldn’t be more excited to become parents.”