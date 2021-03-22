‘Honestly so exciting’ – Jeremy Vine gets coronavirus vaccine

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Jeremy Vine has praised the speed of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout after receiving his first jab.

The presenter, 55, received his first dose at the weekend and a video of the moment was shown on his Channel 5 morning programme on Monday.

Vine, who contracted coronavirus last December, described the experience as “honestly so exciting” and was seen bumping elbows with the NHS staff member who gave him the injection.

Jeremy gets jabbed! Our presenter got his vaccine over the weekend – and decided to keep his dress a little more modest than some others on the front pages today…@TheJeremyVine | @StormHuntley | #JeremyVine pic.twitter.com/ODeFp4Ei2b — Jeremy Vine On 5 (@JeremyVineOn5) March 22, 2021

Speaking to viewers, he added: “And to think that a year ago whatever went in my arm there wasn’t even developed. You think it would take 10 years and it took them six months – six months to make it and six months to roll it out, and then five seconds to get it into my arm. That is amazing.”

In another clip, Vine is seen arriving at the vaccination centre and saying: “I am actually almost wanting to run in because it is so exciting because finally, finally protection against Covid. Here we go.”

Vine developed symptoms – including a persistent cough, muscle ache and a fever – in December last year and by Christmas he had received a positive test result.

He self-isolated in the spare room of his family home and recorded a series of video diaries which later aired on his show.

Davina McCall, 53, was also among the famous faces who received a jab at the weekend.

Davina McCall (Scott Garfitt/PA)

The former Big Brother host shared a photo of herself on Instagram Stories on Sunday after having the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine.

Posing with her vaccine card, she wrote: “Feeling a bit weepy.”

Sir David Attenborough, Sir Ian McKellen, Dolly Parton, Prue Leith, Michael Eavis, Phillip Schofield and Arnold Schwarzenegger are among the other celebrities who have been vaccinated.

Channel 5’s Jeremy Vine On 5 airs on weekdays from 9.15am.