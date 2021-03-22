BBC boss says broadcaster has ‘different purpose’ to streaming services

Something went wrong - please try again later.

BBC director-general Tim Davie said the broadcaster has a “different purpose” to streaming services.

Speaking to MPs on the Public Accounts Committee, he said the BBC’s role “is not to beat Netflix”.

“We need to do something radically different,” he said.

Mr Davie added: “We are differently shaped. We always have sat alongside competitors.

“The issue is the BBC needs to be highly distinctive, whether that be Bitesize education provision, locally made drama.

“I remain optimistic that we can retain reach and retain our value.”

He said the BBC is “coming from a different point of view” to streaming services.

“We are not trying to make a paid subscription business work,” he said.

He added: “We have a different purpose. I’m not running a business for profit, I’m running… an organisation for purpose.”

Mr Davie added that “certain groups” are engaging less with the BBC than they were previously.

“They may be going elsewhere and doing different things. That is something we should be conscious of,” he said.

“That’s why we want to make sure representation across the country is there, we want to make sure we have got the right local provision.

“These things are critical in terms of holding up support of the BBC.”