AJ Pritchard’s girlfriend saw life ‘flash before eyes’ after stunt went wrong

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

AJ Pritchard’s girlfriend said she saw her life “flash before my eyes” when she was burned during a social media stunt that went wrong.

Abbie Quinnen, 23, was injured during an attempt to turn a wine bottle into a vase, which the couple were planning to film and post online.

The accident left her with third-degree burns and needing skin grafts.

The dancer told The Sun: “AJ and I just wanted to do the lifehack video for fans to watch at home. It was a popular video online so we were doing a test-run in the kitchen that I was going to film.

“My hair caught fire and within seconds the flames had spread to my top and my body was alight.

“It was such a shock, I was panicking and screaming. I dropped down to the floor and I was rolling to try to put out the fire.

“I saw my life flash before my eyes. I never thought something like that would happen to me.

“The first thing I said to AJ was, ‘Is my face going to be OK? Are you still going to love me?’ I kept repeating this to him and I was shaking in horror.”

Pritchard previously told ITV’s This Morning that “it all happened so fast, yet felt like a lifetime scenario”.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star said Quinnen has had a skin graft, adding: “Moving forward with her recovery, the doctors have talked to us but they don’t know.

“They call her super Abbie because her skin is doing amazing.”