Maya Jama secures special role in new series of Celebrity Juice

Maya Jama will join Celebrity Juice as a regular panellist for its forthcoming 25th series.

The TV and radio host is returning to the ITV comedy panel show, hosted by Keith Lemon, after appearing as a guest a number of times last series.

The 26-year-old is also following in the footsteps of celebrity chef Gino D’Acampo, who featured as a regular panellist in 2015.

Jama said: “I never have any idea quite what’s going to unfold on Celeb Juice, but I do know it’s always going to be hilarious and super-fun.

“It’s a show I dreamed about going on when I was growing up and so I’m beyond thrilled to become a regular on the show and be given the opportunity to share the panel with some of my favourite people. Bang tidy.”

The upcoming series will also see actress Emily Atack and Love Island host Laura Whitmore make their debuts as the two new team captains.

The pair replace Spice Girl Melanie Brown, who announced her departure in July 2020, and This Morning star Holly Willoughby, who quit in May.

Brown, known as Scary Spice, originally replaced Paddy McGuinness, who in turn replaced Fearne Cotton when she quit after 10 years to pursue other projects.

Willoughby left her team captain role after 12 years on the show.

– Celebrity Juice will return to ITV2 with 10 half-hour episodes in April.