Holly Willoughby injures back while filming This Morning

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Holly Willoughby has revealed she hurt her back while filming This Morning, and had to swap her high heels for flip flops.

The TV star said the injury happened as she uncrossed her legs and joked it was a side effect of turning 40 earlier this year.

At the start of competition segment Spin To Win on the ITV show, she said: “You might have noticed I’m on this side today, that’s because during the show I uncrossed my leg and have pulled my back, because now I’m over 40 that’s the stuff that happens.

“So I’ve got the flip flops on, I can’t wear my heels.”

Her co-host Phillip Schofield joked: “You can’t actually walk out to get the tombola, not at speed anyway.

“It took a long time to get her back in from outside, let me tell you.”

Willoughby added: “They nearly had to wheel me out! If it hadn’t been for social distancing I would have been on your back.”

The duo have been hosting the show together since 2009 and frequently make fun of each other.

Willoughby celebrated her 40th birthday on the show, wearing the same dress her mother wore to her own 40th birthday party.

Sharing photos of them both in the same outfit, she wrote: “This photo of my mum was taken on her 40th birthday at the party she had in the garden.

“I remember this day so clearly. It’s a strange thing to reach the age you remember your mum being!

“I asked her if she’d kept the dress and of course she had … Strange moment zipping it up this morning, wondering how she felt on her big day …

“I can’t be with my mum or dad today but wearing this in her honour makes me feel closer to them … love you mumma!”