Matt Baker makes return to The One Show

Matt Baker said he felt “emotional” as he made a return to The One Show.
The television presenter left the BBC One programme on this day last year after nearly a decade on the show.
On Wednesday he appeared on The One Show to discuss his new programme Matt Baker: Our Farm In The Dales.
He said: “Do you know what, I feel quite emotional to be honest with you.
“Hearing your voice over talk back, hearing the music at the start and just that general vibe.
“It’s incredible that I did say goodbye on a laptop propped up on an ironing board a year ago today and now I get to welcome you all to the Durham Dales.”
Baker was talking to presenters Alex Jones and Jermaine Jenas via a video call from his family’s farm.
During his last episode on The One Show last year, Baker broadcasted from home as he was in self-isolation.
