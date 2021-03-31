Matt Baker makes return to The One Show

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Matt Baker said he felt “emotional” as he made a return to The One Show.

The television presenter left the BBC One programme on this day last year after nearly a decade on the show.

On Wednesday he appeared on The One Show to discuss his new programme Matt Baker: Our Farm In The Dales.

Welcome back Matt Baker! He joins us with his family from his parents’ farm in the Durham Dales. Watch LIVE 👉 https://t.co/uWb4RMwUnz #TheOneShow pic.twitter.com/CvR0q59bGo — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) March 31, 2021

He said: “Do you know what, I feel quite emotional to be honest with you.

“Hearing your voice over talk back, hearing the music at the start and just that general vibe.

“It’s incredible that I did say goodbye on a laptop propped up on an ironing board a year ago today and now I get to welcome you all to the Durham Dales.”

Baker was talking to presenters Alex Jones and Jermaine Jenas via a video call from his family’s farm.

During his last episode on The One Show last year, Baker broadcasted from home as he was in self-isolation.