Ben Shephard returns to Tipping Point studio

Ben Shephard has returned to the Tipping Point studio to film new episodes of the quiz show.

The TV star said he will be recording 175 episodes of the ITV programme before the summer, as well as presenting Good Morning Britain when possible.

Shephard has been appearing on the ITV morning show more frequently following the departure of Piers Morgan.

In a video shared on Instagram, Shephard said is it “really exciting” to be back on the set for the 12th series of the game show.

He said: “It’s going to be a very busy time between being in Bristol here getting all this done and getting back to the studio to do GMB when I can as well.”

He captioned it: “Arnie wasn’t wrong when he’s said ‘I’ll be back!’ because we are!!!

“In studio for the new series of @itvtippingpoint – just the 175 eps to film but also the brand new series of Tipping Point starts April 12th 4pm @itv and Lucky Stars on Sunday.

“Will be heading back to London too to get back to the GMB mega-desk along the way too- one things for certain gonna need more make up.”

Shephard has appeared on GMB since 2014 and currently hosts the programme part-time.

ITV boss Kevin Lygo has said it would be impossible to replace Morgan on the show, telling trade publication Deadline: “We have a roster of presenters, including Ben (Shephard), Susanna (Reid), Charlotte (Hawkins), and Kate (Garraway).

“They’re all stepping up and doing a few more days than they would have done. We’ll mix and match until we feel what the right thing is to do. There isn’t a single person (who can replace him).”

Morgan left the show after he refused to apologise for comments he made about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.