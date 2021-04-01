Elderly couple arrested on suspicion of murdering son to feature in documentary

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An elderly couple arrested on suspicion of the 1992 murder of their son will be the subject of a new documentary for ITV.

Charles and Doris Clark were arrested in September last year after their son Steven Clark, 23, went missing in Saltburn, Cleveland, in December 1992, when his parents said he failed to emerge from public toilets during a family walk.

Cleveland Police searched their seaside home and garden in Marske but the couple were eventually released from the investigation without charge.

The new film Accused Of Murdering Our Son – The Steven Clark Story follows the investigation over 17 weeks and will explore the pressure experienced by the couple as they faced the prospect of going to jail for the rest of their lives.

Steven Clark disappeared in 1992 (Cleveland Police/PA)

Presented by former detective Mark Williams-Thomas, it will feature retired senior police officer Julie Mackay, the former head of major crime at Avon and Somerset Police, who remembers the case and offers her insight on the police investigation.

The couple will also share new home video footage of their son as a child and discuss the car accident he suffered at the age of three, which left him with a severely damaged left arm, a damaged leg and a pronounced limp.

Mr Williams-Thomas said: “Over 17 weeks, I followed Charles and Doris whilst they were accused of the murder of their son.

“My approach was to be totally impartial, my questioning direct, as I unpicked their accounts and explored the possible scenarios around Steven’s sudden disappearance.

“It’s a compelling real-life story, providing an intimate insight to the unique experience of this couple that is as close to a crime drama as you will ever see on television.”

Jonathan Levi, managing director of Content Kings, which owns production company Green Rock, said: “Through Mark’s journey we discover the true pain and trauma caused by this investigation.

“The Clarks live in fear of the unknown. They say they do not know why they are being accused of murder, what the new evidence is and if they will go to jail.

“More importantly, nearly 30 years later Doris and Charles Clark say they still don’t know what happened to Steven and we gain a painful insight into what it’s like not just to lose your son, but to be accused of his murder without proven facts.”

In February, Cleveland Police said the investigation into Mr Clark’s disappearance was continuing.

Detective Chief Inspector Shaun Page said: “Officers from the joint Cleveland and North Yorkshire Police Cold Case Unit have followed a significant number of lines of inquiry since the launch of the murder investigation in 2020, which followed a review of the original case.

“We are continuing to investigate Steven’s disappearance and people can continue to contact us with information.

“There is no proof of life and we believe Steven has come to serious harm, and the case continues to be classified as one of suspected murder.”

Accused Of Murdering Our Son – The Steven Clark Story will air next month on ITV.