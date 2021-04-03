Amanda Mealing thanks Casualty for ‘amazing send off’ after her final show airs

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Amanda Mealing’s character Connie Beauchamp has left Casualty.

The actress, 53, has played Connie since 2004.

Saturday’s episode of Casualty saw Connie embark on a career break as she puts her personal life ahead of work.

We’re saying a goodbye for now to our Queen of Casualty! 👑😗@meamandamealing #Casualty pic.twitter.com/JgG6L0ghXx — BBC Casualty (@BBCCasualty) April 3, 2021

After the programme aired, Mealing tweeted: “What an amazing send off. Thank you, guys!”

She added: “…and relax… I’m struggling to see through the tears.

“Thank you for all the love. #AuRevoir not goodbye #17YearsOfConnie is a long time.”

Mealing, 53, is taking a break from the BBC medical drama to focus on her production company and finish a feature film.

Beauchamp has been a fixture of the Holby City and Casualty universe since 2004, when she debuted in the former series as a cardiothoracic consultant.

Over the years, the character has risen through the ranks, to become a fan favourite and appeared regularly across both series.

Mealing was labelled the “Queen of Casualty” on the programme’s official Twitter page.