Katie Price reveals son Harvey smashed car window because of hiccups

Kate Price revealed her son Harvey smashed the window of a car as he experienced a bout of hiccups.

The TV star shared a video on Instagram of shattered tinted glass covering the ground.

She then showed Harvey seated in the backseat holding a mobile phone, with broken glass around the edges of the window frame.

Harvey, 18, was born with septo-optic dysplasia, Prader-Willi syndrome, autism and a learning disability.

She can be heard saying: “This is because of hiccups. Why did you smash the window Harv? Look what you’ve done to the window.”

He replies: “It’s naughty, isn’t it? Bad.”

She captioned the video: “Welcome to my bank holiday Monday. A normal day off. Harvey’s reaction to hip cups.”

Price has been praised for raising awareness of her son’s condition, most recently in BBC One’s documentary Katie Price: Harvey And Me.

Charity Sense, which supports families dealing with complex disabilities, said it had been contacted by “many” parents in a similar position to Price after the programme was broadcast.

Price has also appeared before MPs to discuss the internet trolling targeted at her son and is campaigning for a new law, which she has dubbed “Harvey’s Law”, to make online abuse a specific offence and to create a register of offenders.

Harvey was recently announced as an ambassador for the charity Mencap and said he hopes to be “a voice for young people like me”.