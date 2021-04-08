Daisy May Cooper: Why I hated studying at Rada

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Daisy May Cooper has said she hated studying at top-notch drama school Rada.

The actress has enjoyed huge success with her mockumentary This Country, co-created with brother Charlie Cooper.

But the 34-year-old told The Jonathan Ross Show that she was unimpressed by her experience at the drama school.

“I absolutely hated it. I’m annoyed now I’ve got to pay my student loan back,” she told the ITV chat show.

We're back this week and we’ve got a fantastic line up of guests including @OtiMabuse, @jimmycarr, #DaisyMayCooper, @realmartinkemp, @romankemp, and music from the incredibly talented @JamesArthur23. Don’t miss it, Saturday 10th April 9:35pm ITV1 STV #TheJRshow pic.twitter.com/nKo9yIE8Of — Jonathan Ross Show (@JRossShow) April 8, 2021

“One of the lessons used to be, this really old director that we had, he must have been in his 80s, who used to just fall asleep when watching you perform.

“His only note was ‘Do it better’.”

Cooper also said there “might” be another series of BBC show This Country, which centres on the lives of cousins Kerry and Lee “Kurtan” Mucklowe.

“Maybe we’ll do a Christmas special some time in the future, but I’m not sure yet,” she said.

This week, Ross’s chat show also features Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse, Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp and his son Roman, comic Jimmy Carr and singer James Arthur.

Roman Kemp also appears on The Jonathan Ross Show (Ian West/PA)

Roman Kemp discusses his recent BBC Three documentary on mental health and suicide, which he made after the death of his best friend, Joe Lyons.

“The toughest thing, I speak about it in the film – I’ve had some dark days and… I’ve learnt through this… a lot of men have those really dark days – the toughest thing in that moment is to talk,” he said.

“The best thing I’m trying to do out of this is to say it’s not down to the person struggling to talk.

“You, as a friend, have to own the fact that you are someone’s friend and you have to try and speak to them.”

– The Jonathan Ross Show airs on Saturday at 9.35pm on ITV and ITV Hub.