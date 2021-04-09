TV channels line up evening of tributes following death of Duke of Edinburgh

Something went wrong - please try again later.

TV channels have scrapped their schedules to make way for an evening of tributes following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh.

The BBC suspended its schedule across BBC One, BBC Two and the News channel until 6pm to air special segments about the senior royal.

Following the BBC News at Six, BBC One will air a special programme titled HRH The Duke of Edinburgh Remembered.

.@ITV has broken into programming to bring you special coverage from ITV News following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh. Watch here: https://t.co/H95d0y2IVJ pic.twitter.com/Vd1v1edlqZ — ITV News (@itvnews) April 9, 2021

That will be followed by A Tribute to HRH Duke of Edinburgh at 9pm before the BBC News at Ten. The tribute programme will be repeated at 11.30pm.

BBC Two will mirror BBC One with the notable exception of Newsnight from 10.45 to 11.30pm.

BBC Four is suspended on Friday while BBC Radio 4 and BBC Radio 5 Live will continue with special programming reflecting the life of the royal.

The MasterChef final, which was due to air on Friday night on BBC One, has also been postponed.

ITV also made schedule changes following the news.

Entertainment show This Morning, which was being presented by Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford, was interrupted and Loose Women was scrapped.

ITV News broadcast continuous coverage throughout the afternoon “celebrating Prince Philip’s life, his unique contribution to British history, and looking back at his decades of service to the Queen and the country”.

At 6pm, ITV will air regional and national news, which will continue to cover reaction to the news and at 7pm Julie Etchingham and Phillip Schofield will host a live programme called Prince Philip, Fondly Remembered, when the presenters will talk to those who knew him about his personality and his passions.

Royal editor Chris Ship will present documentary special, Prince Philip: A Royal Life at 9pm, in which he visits key locations around the world to tell the story of his life, before an extended News at Ten at 10pm.

Channel 4, meanwhile, aired an obituary programme at 4pm and will feature an extended 90-minute news broadcast at 7pm.

Channel 4’s usual peak time schedule will then resume with The Circle final at 10pm.