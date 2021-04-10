Vernon Kay smashed windows of his family home practising his golf swing

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Vernon Kay says he smashed the windows of his family home while practising his golf swing in the back garden during lockdown.

The TV star, 46, said he had to call a glazier to the house he shares with wife Tess Daly, 52, and their two daughters – Phoebe, 16, and Amber, 11.

He told the PA news agency: “During lockdown I’ve been practising the golf in the back garden and I’ll be honest with you, I’ve had a few stray balls go awry and go through the back windows of the house.

Tess Daly (Isabel Infantes/PA)

“So, we had a glazier around. It is an essential service and having holes in your windows is an essential problem that needs fixing.

“And the glazier said that he’s busier than ever, because this has been a period of time where people are patching up their houses, or they’re doing DIY or getting people into the DIY.”

Kay is hosting new ITV series Game Of Talents, which will see contestants try to uncover the secret talents of the public for a chance to win a cash prize.

In each episode, contestants will pair with a celebrity and they will try to guess the hidden talent of eight mystery performers based on “appearance” and “intriguing clues”.

The format, which was devised by production company Fremantle, was first launched in Spain, where it is now entering its third season.

Kay said he felt thankful having the project to work on during the most recent lockdown.

He added: “I think, apart from if you’re in that kind of industry, in general, if you can do something, stay employed during lockdown, it’s not been too bad for most.

“But we also know the horrific flipside of lockdown, you know, with the services through the entertainment industry, hospitality, those industries are on their knees.

“And it’s scary thinking about where we will be in five years and driving into London to rehearse Game of Talents and you realise that everything is shut, everything is shut.

“Everything is boarded up. And it’s scary. It’s like 28 Days Later. It’s ridiculous.”

Game of Talents airs on ITV from Saturday.