BBC shares first look at Joanna Lumley in Motherland

The BBC has shared a first look at Joanna Lumley’s guest role in sitcom Motherland.
The Absolutely Fabulous actress, 74, will play Felicity, the “fairly poisonous” mother of Lucy Punch’s character Amanda.
The third series of Motherland, a comedy about the ups and downs of modern middle-class parenting, will feature a head lice breakout.
Punch’s character will be forced to endure lunch with Lumley’s matriarch.
