BBC shares first look at Joanna Lumley in Motherland

by Press Association
April 13, 2021, 9:28 pm
The BBC has shared a first look at Joanna Lumley in Motherland (Merman/Scott Kershaw/PA)

The BBC has shared a first look at Joanna Lumley’s guest role in sitcom Motherland.

The Absolutely Fabulous actress, 74, will play Felicity, the “fairly poisonous” mother of Lucy Punch’s character Amanda.

The third series of Motherland, a comedy about the ups and downs of modern middle-class parenting, will feature a head lice breakout.

Joanna Lumley
Joanna Lumley will star alongside Lucy Punch in BBC sitcom Motherland (Merman/Scott Kershaw/PA)

Punch’s character will be forced to endure lunch with Lumley’s matriarch.

