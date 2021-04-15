Loose Women announces format change

Something went wrong - please try again later.

ITV show Loose Women is to welcome an extra guest to its panel.

There will now be four panellists in the studio instead of three during filming, presenter Charlene White announced during Thursday’s programme.

She said: “For the past 13 months there has only been three Loose Women in the studio, but from Monday we will be back to four.”

(Ian West/PA)

White became a regular presenter on the ITV daytime show earlier this year following the departure of Andrea McLean.

She added: “We are getting a brand new, socially distanced set, which means we can welcome an extra lady to join us.

“It’s especially special for the likes of Frankie (Bridge) and I because there are ladies on the Loose team that I have never met, like Kelle (Bryan).

“We have never, ever met in the flesh.”

She added it is going to be “so lovely” to have an extra person in the studio.

In May last year Loose Women began broadcasting with three presenters in the studio as the format was revised because of the coronavirus pandemic.