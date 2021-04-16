Neil Oliver becomes latest GB News recruit

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Neil Oliver has become the latest television presenter to be recruited by GB News.

The broadcaster and author, known for programmes including Coast and A History Of Ancient Britain, will host a weekly current affairs and interview programme.

It will focus on “the people from all walks of life who make Britain great”, according to a statement from the channel.

Television presenter, journalist and archaeologist @thecoastguy joins GB News. pic.twitter.com/6JGioDWe3O — GB News (@GBNEWS) April 16, 2021

Oliver said: “My career has always been driven by my fascination about people, whether it’s trying to understand ancient people through archaeology or living ones through journalism.

“Debate in this country has been stifled for so long that GB News feels like opening a window and letting in some fresh air, fresh perspectives and fresh voices.

“I never imagined my career would take this turn but I’m hugely excited that it has.”

Other signings by GB News include broadcaster Kirsty Gallacher, ex-BBC presenter Simon McCoy, the former executive editor for The Sun, Dan Wootton, and ex-Sky broadcaster Colin Brazier.

The network is chaired by broadcaster Andrew Neil.