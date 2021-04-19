Susanna Reid debuts post-lockdown haircut on Good Morning Britain

Susanna Reid debuted a new hairstyle as she returned to Good Morning Britain (GMB) following an extended Easter break.
The TV presenter, who celebrated her 50th birthday in December, enjoyed a visit to the Richard Ward hair salon in Chelsea, west London, after months of lockdown.
Reid, who until March anchored the show alongside Piers Morgan, modelled a shorter style featuring blonde highlights when she appeared on the ITV programme on Monday morning.
Co-host Adil Ray told her: “You look fantastic. I genuinely noticed in the meeting this morning that you’ve had highlights. I don’t think I’ve seen those before?”
“And lost about four inches,” she replied.
Before the show, Reid shared a photo of her outfit and new hairstyle with her 566,000 Instagram followers, writing: “Back @gmb with a reveal… and a BIG clue.”
Viewers were quick to compliment her new look, describing it as “gorgeous”, “stunning” and “absolutely breathtaking” in the comments section.
Fellow GMB host Charlotte Hawkins added: “New hair looking fab!”
On Sunday, Reid shared a selfie from the Richard Ward Hair and Metrospa in which she wore a mask as she waited for her appointment.
She captioned it: “Hair no longer looks like this!”
Her former co-host Morgan left GMB in early March following a backlash against his comments about the Duchess of Sussex and her headline-making interview with Oprah Winfrey.
