Michaela Coel to release debut book Misfits: A Personal Manifesto

I May Destroy You star and creator Michaela Coel will release her first book later this year, the publisher has announced.

Misfits: A Personal Manifesto will arrive in the UK and US in September, Ebury said, adding the book is a “rousing and bold case against fitting in”.

The publisher said Coel, also known for E4 sitcom Chewing Gum, “makes a compelling case for radical honesty” in the book.

It will include some of the topics she explored in her 2018 MacTaggart lecture at the Edinburgh TV Festival.

The 33-year-old received a standing ovation after discussing racism and her own sexual assault.

Marianne Tatepo, Ebury commissioning editor, said: “Ever since I first watched Chewing Gum, I knew that Michaela was one of a kind.

“I May Destroy You again proved this to be true, gathering fans everywhere and stealing the hearts of global icons from Adele and Seth Rogen to Barack Obama.

“By turns inquisitive, devastating, beautiful and hilarious, Michaela’s storytelling forever urges us to think again.”

Misfits: A Personal Manifesto will be released on September 7.