Judi Love ‘heartbroken’ following death of father

Judi Love has said she is “heartbroken” following the death of her father.

The comedian and Loose Women star shared a picture on Instagram which appeared to show her alongside him.

She wrote on Instagram: “I feel empty and heartbroken for many reasons.

“RIP Dad. These last few weeks I tried to make you comfortable, I tried to get to you dad, I really did. Rest Well.”

A number of famous faces sent Love their condolences.

Former athlete Denise Lewis wrote: “So sorry for your loss.”

Television presenter Ruth Langsford said: “So sorry Judi … condolences to you and your family.

“Sending you the biggest hug.”