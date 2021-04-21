Who is competing in Celebrity MasterChef 2021?

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The line-up for Celebrity MasterChef 2021 has been revealed.

The series will be presented by John Torode and Gregg Wallace.

Here is a run through of who is taking part in the upcoming competition:

Duncan James

Duncan James (BBC/PA)

James is perhaps best known as a former singer in the boy band Blue.

The band represented the UK at the 2011 Eurovision Song Contest and he has since gone on to star in the soap Hollyoaks and West End shows.

Su Pollard

Su Pollard (BBC/PA)

The actress became a household name in the 1980s thanks to roles including holiday camp worker Peggy in Hi-de-Hi!

Nabil Abdulrashid

Nabil Abdulrashid (BBC/PA)

Stand-up comedian Abdulrashid was a finalist on last year’s Britain’s Got Talent.

He lost out to fellow comedian Jon Courtenay in the ITV competition.

Munya Chawawa

Munya Chawawa (BBC/PA)

Social media star Chawawa proved an online hit during the pandemic with his comedy performances.

His videos provide a satirical take on the news, while he is also known for spoof characters including rapper Unknown P and newsreader Barty Crease.

Melanie Sykes

Melanie Sykes (BBC/PA)

Television and radio presenter Sykes is perhaps best known for co-hosting Today With Des And Mel alongside the late entertainer Des O’Connor.

More recently she has hosted shows including The Great Pottery Throw Down.

Rita Simons

Rita Simons (BBC/PA)

Former EastEnders actress Simons starred as Roxy Mitchell in the BBC soap.

She also featured in the 2018 edition of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Megan McKenna

Megan McKenna (BBC/PA)

Reality star McKenna rose to fame after appearing on Ex On The Beach in 2015, and then went on to feature in five series of The Only Way Is Essex.

She has also competed on Celebrity Big Brother and appeared on Celebs Go Dating.

Penny Lancaster

Penny Lancaster (BBC/PA)

Lancaster has worked as a model and photographer.

She has been married to singer Sir Rod Stewart since 2007.

Patrick Grant

Patrick Grant (BBC/PA)

Grant is a judge on the BBC’s The Great British Sewing Bee.

He has also worked as a tailor on Savile Row.

Will Kirk

Will Kirk (BBC/PA)

Kirk is a furniture restorer who has starred on BBC show The Repair Shop.

Katie Price

Katie Price (BBC/PA)

Price is a former glamour model and TV star.

Earlier this year she featured in BBC One documentary Katie Price: Harvey And Me which followed her disabled son as he turned 18.

Dion Dublin

Dion Dublin (BBC/PA)

Dublin is a former footballer who played for clubs including Manchester United and Aston Villa.

He now works as a football pundit for the BBC.

Johannes Radebe

Johannes Radebe (BBC/PA)

Professional dancer Radebe has appeared on BBC competition Strictly Come Dancing.

He was partnered with actress Caroline Quentin in the last series of the programme.

Gavin Esler

Gavin Esler (BBC/PA)

Journalist Esler is a former presenter of the BBC’s Newsnight.

In 2019 he stood unsuccessfully for Change UK in European elections.

Kadeena Cox

Kadeena Cox (BBC/PA)

Paralympic champion Cox has represented Great Britain in both sprinting and cycling events.

Kem Cetinay

Kem Cetinay (BBC/PA)

Cetinay won the 2017 edition of Love Island with ex-girlfriend Amber Davies.

Joe Swash

Joe Swash (BBC/PA)

TV presenter and actor Swash rose to fame playing Mickey Miller in EastEnders.

He won the 2008 edition of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! and Dancing On Ice in 2020.

Melissa Johns

Melissa Johns (BBC/PA)

Actress Johns is known for playing Imogen Pascoe in Coronation Street.

She has also appeared in BBC One drama Life.

Michelle Collins

Michelle Collins (BBC/PA)

Collins is known for her roles in soaps, having starred in both EastEnders and Coronation Street.

Bez

Bez (BBC/PA)

Maraca-shaking dancer Bez, real name Mark Berry, starred in Manchester band Happy Mondays.

Last month he launched his own horse racing club.