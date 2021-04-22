TV presenter Lorraine Kelly reveals ‘bonkers’ overnight incident

Something went wrong - please try again later.

TV presenter Lorraine Kelly has recounted a “very bizarre experience” she had during the night – thanks to her border terrier, Angus.

Kelly, 61, was speaking to Good Morning Britain’s Susanna Reid and Adil Ray before her morning TV show Lorraine starts, and explained what had transpired.

She said: “You’ll have to excuse me this morning, I had a very bizarre experience during the night. I thought, it was about half past two, the lights all went on and it was really, really noisy and I thought somebody was having a party in my house.

“And when I went into the living room, Angus had put his head on the remote control and put the telly on, it’s the weirdest thing. Honestly it was so bizarre and I of course couldn’t get back to sleep, so thank you Angus.”

Following a quip from Reid about “dog insomnia”, she replied: “I think he was watching the heavy metal channel on MTV. It was bonkers, you could not make that up could you, it’s completely mad.”

Kelly often shares pictures of Angus on her Instagram account.

In an interview with Good Housekeeping magazine last year, she spoke about lockdown and how walking Angus daily had helped her to take “time out”.

She told the publication: “The main thing that makes it better for me is taking [my dog] Angus for a walk.

“He’s such a stress-buster. He comes into the room every morning before I get up, around 5am, and he sits on my bed and it just makes me feel better.”