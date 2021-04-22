Filming begins for 11th series of Call The Midwife

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Filming has begun on series 11 of Call The Midwife.

The official Twitter page for the BBC One show shared a clip of behind-the-scenes footage from the set of the period drama.

A Christmas special of the programme is also being filmed.

Last week the BBC announced that it has commissioned series 12 and 13 of the show, meaning it will be on air until at least 2024.

Series 10 is currently being aired.

Stephen McGann, who plays Dr Patrick Turner, said in the video posted on Twitter: “Can you believe it, back on set again.

“So we are back filming the Christmas special.

“As you can see, perfect sunshine, because it’s always sunny when we have to film the Christmas special but we could not be happier to be doing the Christmas special and series 11.

“How fantastic is that?”

Call The Midwife, which is made by Neal Street Productions and tells the story of a group of midwives working in the East End of London in the 1950s and ’60s, is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.