Channel 4 commissions Christmas animation of Terry Pratchett story

Channel 4 has commissioned a Christmas animation of Sir Terry Pratchett’s The Abominable Snow Baby.

It will air during the festive period in December, according to a statement from the broadcaster.

Channel 4 announced the move on Wednesday to coincide with the birthday of late author Sir Terry, who died in 2015 aged 66.

Sir Terry Pratchett (Yui Mok/PA)

The Abominable Snow Baby tells the story of an English town which is thrown into disarray by a heavy snowfall and the appearance of a 14-foot monster.

The story features in Sir Terry’s book Father Christmas’s Fake Beard.

Channel 4’s head of drama Caroline Hollick said: “Terry Pratchett’s The Abominable Snow Baby is a magnificent, heart-warming, riotously funny story about love, courage and compassion.

“Witty, entertaining and deeply moving in equal measure, it captures the spirit of Christmas with Sir Terry’s unique charm.”