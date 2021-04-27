Joanna Page lends voice to short story to celebrate 90 years of Guide Dogs

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Gavin And Stacey star Joanna Page has lent her voice to a new short story to mark the 90th anniversary of sight-loss charity Guide Dogs.

The three-minute clip shows an animated version of puppy Flash on her journey to becoming a guide dog, with Page voicing a special audio version of the story created specifically for people with sight loss.

Flash, a real-life four-month-old yellow Labrador, is named after one of the first ever guide dogs in 1931.

The films shows Flash meeting her new puppy raiser Annie for the first time and follows them through Flash’s first year of training.

Annie helps familiarise Flash with the different environments inside and out, and teaches hers her basic obedience and how she can ignore distractions like loud cars and lightning.

The film then shows Annie dropping Flash off at the Guide Dogs for her formal training to start, before a shot of Annie walking along the high street with a new puppy, and a fully trained Flash leading her owner down a pavement opposite.

Page said: “It was such a pleasure to meet the real-life Flash today.

“Her name carries so much history for Guide Dogs in its 90th year, and I’m delighted to help the charity tell the story of Flash and other life-changing dogs like her.

“Of course, Flash’s incredible journey wouldn’t be possible without Guide Dogs’ amazing volunteers. We’re celebrating them throughout the year, starting with a gorgeous animated film that everyone should watch.

“I was thrilled to be the voice of Flash in the audio story, which means everyone can enjoy this wonderful tale.”

Actress Joanna Page celebrates International Guide Dog Day with Guide Dogs’ newest recruit, Flash (Guide Dogs)

Lara Rivans, head of volunteering at Guide Dogs, added: “In our 90th year, we want to raise awareness and thank over 14,000 amazing volunteers who give us around 13 million hours of support each year.

“They are at the heart of what we do and without them, we wouldn’t be able to help the thousands of people who use our life-changing services.

“As we look to the future, we know we need to be there for even more people with sight loss, so by supporting Guide Dogs and sponsoring a pup like Flash, you can help us change even more lives in the next 90 years.”