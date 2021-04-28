Nominees for the Bafta television awards

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Si Steve McQueen’s Small Axe anthology series, royal drama The Crown and Michaela Coel’s I May Destroy You lead the nominations at the Bafta television awards.

Here is a list of the nominees:

Comedy Entertainment Programme

Charlie Brooker’s Antiviral Wipe

Rob & Romesh Vs

The Big Narstie Show

The Ranganation

Current Affairs

America’s War On Abortion (Exposure)

Italy’s Frontline: A Doctor’s Diary

The Battle For Hong Kong (Dispatches)

The Cyprus Papers Undercover (Al Jazeera Investigations)

Daytime

Jimmy McGovern’s Moving On

Richard Osman’s House Of Games Two

The Chase

The Great House Giveaway

Drama Series

Gangs Of London

I Hate Suzie

Save Me Too

The Crown

Entertainment Performance

Adam Hills – The Last Leg

Bradley Walsh – Beat the Chasers

Claudia Winkleman – Strictly Come Dancing

David Mitchell – Would I Lie to You? At Christmas

Graham Norton – The Graham Norton Show

Romesh Ranganathan – The Ranganation

Entertainment Programme

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

Life & Rhymes

Strictly Come Dancing

The Masked Singer

Factual Series

Crime & Punishment

Hospital

Losing It: Our Mental Health Emergency

Once Upon A Time In Iraq

Features

Big Zuu’s Big Eats

Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace

Mortimer And Whitehouse: Gone Fishing

The Repair Shop

Female Performance In A Comedy Programme

Aimee Lou Wood – Sex Education

Daisy Haggard – Breeders

Daisy May Cooper – This Country

Emma Mackey – Sex Education

Gbemisola Ikumelo – Famalam

Mae Martin – Feel Good

International

Little America

Lovecraft Country

Unorthodox

Welcome To Chechnya: The Gay Purge (Storyville)

Leading Actor

John Boyega – Small Axe

Josh O’Connor – The Crown

Paapa Essiedu – I May Destroy You

Paul Mescal – Normal People

Shaun Parkes – Small Axe

Waleed Zuaiter – Baghdad Central

Leading Actress

Billie Piper – I Hate Suzie

Daisy Edgar-Jones – Normal People

Hayley Squires – Adult Material

Jodie Comer – Killing Eve

Letitia Wright – Small Axe

Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You

Live Event

Life Drawing Live!

Springwatch 2020

The Royal British Legion Festival Of Remembrance

The Third Day: Autumn

Male Performance In A Comedy Programme

Charlie Cooper – This Country

Guz Khan – Man Like Mobeen

Joseph Gilgun – Brassic

Ncuti Gatwa – Sex Education

Paul Ritter – Friday Night Dinner

Reece Shearsmith – Inside No. 9

Mini-Series

Adult Material

I May Destroy You

Normal People

Small Axe

News Coverage

BBC News At Ten: Prime Minister Admitted To Intensive Care

Channel 4 News: Deterring Democracy

Newsnight: Covid Care Crisis

Sky News: Inside Idlib

Reality & Constructed Factual

MasterChef: The Professionals

Race Across The World

The School That Tried To End Racism

The Write Offs

Scripted Comedy

Ghosts

Inside No. 9

Man Like Mobeen

This Country

Short Form Programme

Criptales

Disabled Not Defeated: The Rock Band With Learning Disabilities – Delta 7

The Main Part

They Saw The Sun First

Single Documentary

American Murder: The Family Next Door

Anton Ferdinand: Football, Racism & Me

Locked In: Breaking The Silence (Storyville)

Surviving Covid

Single Drama

Anthony

BBW (On The Edge)

Sitting In Limbo

The Windermere Children

Soap & Continuing Drama

Casualty

Coronation Street

EastEnders

Hollyoaks

Specialist Factual

Extinction: The Facts

Putin: A Russian Spy Story

The Rise Of The Murdoch Dynasty

The Surgeon’s Cut

Sport

Bahrain Grand Prix

England v France: The Final Of Autumn Nations Cup

England v West Indies Test Cricket

London Marathon 2020

Supporting Actor

Kunal Nayyar – Criminal: UK

Malachi Kirby – Small Axe

Michael Sheen – Quiz

Micheal Ward – Small Axe

Rupert Everett – Adult Material

Tobias Menzies – The Crown

Supporting Actress

Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown

Leila Farzad – I Hate Suzie

Rakie Ayola – Anthony

Siena Kelly – Adult Material

Sophie Okonedo – Criminal: UK

Weruche Opia – I May Destroy You

Virgin Media’s Must-See Moment (voted for by the public)

Bridgerton – Penelope is revealed as Lady Whistledown

Britain’s Got Talent – Diversity perform a routine inspired by the events of 2020

EastEnders – Gray kills Chantelle

Gogglebox – Reactions to Boris Johnson’s press conference

Nigella’s Cook, Eat, Repeat – Mee-cro-wah-vay

The Mandalorian – Luke Skywalker arrives