Poll reveals who Line Of Duty viewers think H is

Line Of Duty fans think Chief Constable Philip Osborne is the most likely character to be the corrupt police officer dubbed H, a new poll suggests.
YouGov found 22% of viewers believed him to be the mystery officer anti-corruption unit AC-12 are hunting for in the series.
The final episode on Sunday will see the search for H, a corrupt officer in the upper echelons of the police force, come to an end.
Detective Chief Superintendent Patricia Carmichael was the second most popular choice after being selected by 19% of viewers.
AC-12’s own Superintendent Ted Hastings and Deputy Chief Constable Andrea Wise came next after they both secured 6% of votes.
The poll found 4% of viewers think Marcus Thurwell is the criminal mastermind, with the same amount opting for the show’s former Police and Crime Commissioner Rohan Sindwhani.
Nearly one in five viewers (19%) said they have no clue about who H could be.
Sunday’s penultimate episode of Line Of Duty was watched by an average audience of 11 million and secured 51.7% f the audience share, the BBC previously revealed.
The sixth series of the BBC One show – starring Vicky McClure, Adrian Dunbar, Martin Compston and Kelly Macdonald – will come to an end this weekend.
A seventh series has not yet been announced.
YouGov polled 1,232 Line Of Duty viewers as part of its research.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Press and Journal
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe