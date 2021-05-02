This Morning doctor Zoe Williams ‘apprehensive’ ahead of baby arrival

Something went wrong - please try again later.

This Morning doctor Zoe Williams has said she feels “apprehensive” ahead of the arrival of her new baby.

The TV doctor announced in January that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Stuart McKay.

She told Hello! magazine she “can’t wait” to meet the baby.

(Hello!/PA)

“I’m feeling a bit apprehensive, but also there’s a small side of me that’s looking forward to the birth and I can’t wait to meet the baby,” she said.

“I can’t believe I am saying that!

“I’ve witnessed my body go through this incredible thing and have got this newfound trust and faith in what it’s capable of.”

Williams added she “came into this pregnancy with a doctor’s mindset”.

“Having worked in obstetrics and gynaecology, I’ve been exposed to many more complicated births than straightforward ones,” she said.

(Ian West/PA)

“But we’ve got a doula who’s attended many births and she is helping me readdress what my ideas are around everything.

“Thinking about a home birth is a massive shift for me, although I’m still weighing up all my options.”

