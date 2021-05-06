Characters and costumes revealed for The Masked Dancer

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The characters for upcoming series The Masked Dancer have been revealed.

The eclectic range of disguised dancers that will feature in the competition in their elaborate costumes include Zip, Carwash, Beagle, Squirrel and Scarecrow.

The programme is a spin-off to hit series The Masked Singer, which has previously aired on ITV.

Knickerbocker Glory (ITV/PA)

Frog, Beetroot, Viper, Rubber Chicken, Flamingo, Knickerbocker Glory and Llama will also feature in the show.

The Masked Dancer will see celebrity contestants perform routines while disguised in an extravagant costume, as a panel tries to guess their identities.

The Masked Singer judges Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan and Davina McCall will feature in the programme alongside presenter Joel Dommett.

Beetroot (ITV/PA)

However Rita Ora will not be on the panel, instead being replaced by Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse.

Earlier this year, ITV revealed that an average audience of 8.6 million viewers watched the final of The Masked Singer, which was won by soul singer Joss Stone.

Singers Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Mel B, Morten Harket and Gabrielle, comedian Sir Lenny Henry, television presenter Sue Perkins, actor John Thomson, former footballer Glenn Hoddle and actress Martine McCutcheon had their identities revealed earlier in the series.

Flamingo (ITV/PA)

The Masked Dancer will air “soon” on ITV, according to the broadcaster.